VirtualBox 7.0.8 Adds Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.3, Many Improvements

Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.8 as the latest stable version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.6, the VirtualBox 7.0.8 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.3 kernel series, due out next week on April 23rd, as well as improved support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 kernels.

In fact, this new VirtualBox release brings many Linux goodies, such as the ability to bypass kernel modules signature verification by specifying the VBOX_BYPASS_MODULES_SIGNATURE_CHECK="1" parameter in /etc/vbox/vbox.cfg for Linux hosts or in /etc/virtualbox-guest-additions.conf for Linux guests. This change may come in handy when your GNU/Linux distribution doesn’t provide the tools required to verify kernel module signatures.

On top of that, the Linux Guest Additions and host Installer have been improved to better detect if the system is running systemd as the default init process or not, as well as experimental support for kernel modules and user services reloading at the end of the installation process, which eliminates the need to reboot the guest system after upgrading the Guest Additions package.

Moreover, VirtualBox 7.0.8 introduces a modifynvram enrollmok sub-command that allows the Machine Owner Key to be enrolled into NVRAM in order to let the Linux guest kernel pick it up for verifying the signatures of kernel modules that are signed with this specific key. In addition, an API has been added to add signatures to the MOK list (Machine Owner Key).

The graphical user interface received some attention too, bringing back the Restore current snapshot checkbox in the Close VM dialog, adding support for cloud-related wizards to propose enabled profiles before disabled ones, fixing VM name and OS type embedded editors in the Details pane, and properly saving and restoring filter port values in the VM settings USB filters editor.

Other than that, VirtualBox 7.0.8 brings some minor fixes for FreeBSD 12.3 and pfSense 2.6.0 systems, introduces general improvements in nested visualization area, addresses some graphics issues with Windows 7 guests, patches a guru meditation when changing network attachments, and fixes the shipping of the cryptographic support module for full virtual machine encryption in the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

You can download VirtualBox 7.0.8 right now from the official website as precompiled binaries for a wide range of GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a universal installer for other distributions. You will also need to download and install the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack for a complete virtualization experience.

