Vivaldi 3.0 Brings New Tracker and Ad Blockers, Faster Navigation and a Clock

Vivaldi Technologies released today Vivaldi 3.0, a new major version of their cross-platform, Chromium-based and free web browser that introduces several new features and lost of improvements.

While Vivaldi is still not open source, it’s getting better and better with each release, convincing more and more users to switch from Firefox or Google Chrome.

With Vivaldi 3.0, Vivaldi Technologies have doubled down on browser’s functionally, which already offered a lot of options and features for power users, by bringing more useful features.

These include new built-in tracker and ad blockers that promise to protect users while surfing the Internet, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we navigate the difficult times of the pandemic together and with millions of people working remotely across the world, the browser takes center stage,” said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies. “Now more than ever, humanity needs an internet that’s well-functioning and open but also private and secure.“

While the new built-in tracker blocker will make sure no ubiquitous web trackers will track you while you’re browsing your favorite websites, all thanks to DuckDuckGo’s Tracker Radar, the new built-in ad blocker will ensure an ad free version of the Web.

The tracker blocker can be easily enabled right from the address bar by clicking on the shield icon. If you want more settings or add exceptions, you can go to Settings > Privacy > Tracker and Ad blocking.

Vivaldi 3.0 also boosts the Spatial Navigation feature by allowing users to find any link with the use of the Shift key and the cursor keys, thus making it faster to navigate the Internet.

Last but not least, the status bar now shows a clock that besides showing the time it also offers alarm and countdown functionality.

You can download Vivaldi 3.0 right now from the official website and if you’re using an Android smartphone or tablet, you can now also install the first stable release of Vivaldi for Android.







Images: Vivaldi Technologies