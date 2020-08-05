Vivaldi 3.2 Brings a Mute Button on Picture-in-Picture Mode, More Improvements

Vivaldi Technologies announced today the general availability of the Vivaldi 3.2 web browser for all supported platforms, an update that brings various improvements and new features.

Vivaldi 3.2 comes about two months after Vivaldi 3.1 and introduces a mute button to the Picture-in-Picture implementation called Pop-out Video. This lets users better control the floating windows when watch clips by muting or unmuting the sound of the video.

Vivaldi devs say that the new mute button on the Pop-out video window is a welcome addition when you work from home and you have to quickly jump into an online meeting or take a phone call as you can now immediately mute the clip without having to close the window.

You can see the new mute button in action below. Of course, you can also mute the entire tab by right clicking on the tab where the video plays and selecting the “Mute Tab” context menu item or by using the quick commands, but it’s faster with the new mute button on the Pop-out video.

“We like to make our features more discoverable and straightforward for our users. Pop-out Video is such an example,” said Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi CEO.

Another new feature in this release is the ability to see clickable elements of a URL as links by holding the Ctrl key, which will now highlight the part that will remain on clicking in the address bar.

Under the hood, the new Vivaldi release is based on the sources of the latest Chromium 84 open-source web browser and includes a bunch of smaller bug fixes that improve Vivaldi Sync, as well as the overall performance of the address bar, tabs, bookmarks, notes manager, settings, themes, and more.

You can download Vivaldi 3.2 right now from the official website. If you’re using the Vivaldi web browser on your Android phone, expect a new version as soon as next week with some cool new features and improvements.

Images: Vivaldi Technologies