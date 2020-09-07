Vivaldi 3.3 Lets You Pause the Internet, Adds New Private Window Themes

Vivaldi Technologies launched today Vivaldi 3.3 with various improvements and new additions to the already feature-full web browser based on the open-source Chromium project.

Vivaldi 3.3 is here about a month after Vivaldi 3.2 and introduces a new feature called Break Mode, which lets you take a break from work by pausing the Internet, that if you want to improve your work-life balance.

The Break Mode comes in handy these days when we have to work from home, but not everyone can manage to balance their work and life while staying productive. But, if you’re using the Vivaldi web browser, now you can, sort of.

How Break Mode works? Easy, all you have to do is press the Ctrl + keys and you’ve unplugged Vivaldi from the Internet. When you’re ready to continue working on your projects, press Ctrl + again.

Alternatively, the Break Mode can be enabled via Quick Commands or via a new pause button located on the left corner of the Status Bar. Once enabled, Break Mode hides all tabs and panels, and mutes/stops audio, video, and other content.

“We want to give our users the tools they need to stay productive, but we also want to empower them to manage their time and balance all the things that are important to them,” said Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi CEO.

Also new in Vivaldi 3.3 is a new default theme for the Private Window called Blurple, along with the ability to set unique custom themes, the ability to more easily crop the URL in the address bar by pressing Ctrl + Click, full-page blocking support, base domain highlighting for improved security, and the ability to drag and drop Speed Dials to folders.

Under the hood, Vivaldi 3.3 is based on the latest Chromium 85 release. You can download Vivaldi 3.3 right now from the official website.

Image: Vivaldi Technologies

