Vivaldi Web Browser Gives Users More Privacy Options with Startpage

Vivaldi Technologies announced today a partnership with Startpage, world’s first privacy-oriented search engine, to offer users of the Chromium-based web browser more privacy features.

In an attempt to put user privacy first, the Vivaldi web browser now features Startpage as a search engine option. Users will be able to enable Startpage with a few mouse clicks if they care about their privacy when surfing the Internet.

With the latest release, Vivaldi already adopted more privacy-oriented features for its power users with new build-in tracker and ad blockers. Now, Vivaldi wants to offer users private search results without third-party tracking.

“Search is at the core of the online experience for our users,” said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO and co-founder of Vivaldi Technologies. “We’re partnering with Startpage to make it easy for users to protect their privacy. They can search the Web freely and without any intrusions to their privacy.”

Since both Vivaldi Technologies and Startpage are European-based companies, it was the right move to allow privacy-aware users to have the right to search the Web without tracking and also comply with the strict European data protection laws, including GDPR.

A study conducted by Vivaldi Technologies showed that 84% of Vivaldi users said that the privacy reputation of a search engine is important to them. Startpage is known for not tracking, logging or sharing your user data when you use their search engine.

Vivaldi users can enable Startpage right now in their web browsers by setting it as default under Settings > Search. You can search with Startpage directly from the address bar or by using search engine nicknames or from the built-in search field in the main toolbar.

Startpage in Vivaldi – Image: Vivaldi Technologies