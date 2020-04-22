Vivaldi for Android Hits Stable, Works on Chromebooks Too

Apart from releasing the major Vivaldi 3.0 web browser, Vivaldi Technologies also took the wraps off the first stable version of their Vivaldi for Android mobile web browser.

After several months of beta testing, Vivaldi for Android is now ready to conquer the Android world. Based on Chromium, just like the desktop version, Vivaldi for Android promises a unique approach to the mobile web browser.

And it does that with a first-of-its-kind and intuitive user interface that lets users view all of their opened tabs and easily switch between them, and puts all the key functionality just a tap away.

It comes with built-in ad blocker and tracking protection, support for private tabs, the ability to sync all of your browsing data with the desktop version, and a built-in Notes feature for taking notes on the go.

Moreover, Vivaldi for Android includes a built-in screenshot tool that lets you capture web pages and lets users quickly switch between search engines in the address bar using nicknames.

You can even user Speed Dials on the start page to quickly access your favorite websites. On top of that, the mobile web browser offers dark and light themes to please everyone.

“Vivaldi continues to work towards creating a better, safer and more privacy oriented Internet,” said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies. “And the Internet is all about having flexibility in what you do online. We make this possible with a variety of built-in tools in the browser.”

Under the hood, Vivaldi for Android packs a lot more options and functions, including a reader view, smaller speed dials, as well as the ability to swipe to close tabs, hide the status bar, show scrollbars on internal pages, and always display the desktop version of websites.

You can download Vivaldi for Android 1.0 right now from Google Play Store. The mobile web browser is compatible with Android devices (smartphones and tablets) running Android 5.0 or higher, as well as Chromebooks.













Images: Vivaldi Technologies