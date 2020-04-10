Volla Phone Will Be Shipping with Ubuntu Touch Pre-Installed

UBports Foundation and Hallo Welt Systeme UG announced today that the upcoming Volla Phone will be shipping with the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system pre-installed.

Hallo Welt Systeme UG, the maker of the Volla Phone, an upcoming open source mobile smartphone that promises to give users the liberty to choose the pre-installed operating system, is now a Gold Sponsor of UBports Foundation, the maker of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS.

While Volla Phone is still looking for backers at Indiegogo with a price tag of 359 EUR and an estimated shipping date of November 2020, will give customers the option of buying the device with Ubuntu Touch pre-installed.

“Today marks the start of a new phase for Ubuntu Touch and the UBports Foundation. With Volla bringing their hardware and their sponsorship to the Foundation we will be even better placed to support our community with the further development of Ubuntu Touch,” said UBports Foundation Deputy Chairman Ricardo Mendoza.

The Ubuntu Touch mobile OS was recently selected by PINE64 to ship it pre-installed with their PinePhone Linux phone, and it is already working very well on a wide-range of mobile devices, including tablets.

If you choose to buy the Volla Phone, you should know that Android apps aren’t supported, nor the standard Volla user experience. But, Ubuntu Touch is already a mature operating system and you will find a lot of apps on the Open Store.

With that in mind, you can see Ubuntu Touch running on the Volla Phone in the attached images, courtesy of Hallo Welt Systeme UG. Here’s hoping to more mobile phone makers choosing Ubuntu Touch as default OS.