PipeWire’s WirePlumber Gets Bluetooth SCO (HSP/HFP) Hardware Offload Support

WirePlumber, the modular session and policy manager implementation for the PipeWire multimedia server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux systems, has been updated today to version 0.4.13, a release that adds new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

WirePlumber 0.4.13 is here to add new features like Bluetooth SCO (HSP/HFP) hardware offload support, audio passthrough for encoded files like MP3, AAC, and others if both the hardware and software support it, as well as support for allowing newly plugged cameras to be immediately visible to the portal apps.

Also new in this release is support for Firefox Developer Edition in the list of applications that are allowed to trigger a Bluetooth profile auto-switch and support for the Video4Linux (V4L2) monitor to respects the node.disabled and device.disabled properties inside rules.

Among the fixes present in WirePlumber 0.4.13, there’s a workaround for an issue that would prevent streams from properly linking when using certain effects software like EasyEffects and JamesDSP, a fix for a crash in the alsa.lua monitor that could occur when a disabled device was removed and then re-added, as well as a fix for a rare crash in the metadata object.

On top of that, this release fixes a bug that caused a restored node target to override the node target that was set by the app on the node’s properties and fixes another bug that caused pavucontrol-qt monitor streams to be destroyed when the node that was being monitored is destroyed.

With this release, WirePlumber’s library, daemon, and tools can now be compiled independently, and there’s a new build option to disable unit tests that require the D-Bus daemon.

For more details on these changes, you can study the full changelog on the project’s GitLab page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling it on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Image credits: Collabora (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 1 day ago