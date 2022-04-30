Xfce’s Apps Update for April 2022: New Releases of Mousepad, Xfce Terminal, and Thunar

The April 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest release of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

In April 2022, Xfce users received a new version of the Mousepad text editor app, 0.5.9, which added a lot of goodies, including a shortcuts plugin, the ability to search history, an automatic reloading option, as well as the ability to hide the search bar by pressing the Esc key even when it’s not focused.

Furthermore, Mousepad 0.5.9 introduces several under-the-hood changes for a better experience, including escape selection when regex search is enabled, mousepad styleclass for easier theming, moves the document modification mark to the Close button, and a skeleton plugin to make it easier to write new plugins.

April 2022 also brought Xfce users a mature Xfce Terminal terminal emulator app, which finally reached version 1.0 after about sixteen years of development. Xfce Terminal received three updates during the month of April, up to version 1.0.2, which bought a new DropdownParametersOnce hidden preference that can be used to control whether the drop-down window accepts command-line arguments after creation, as well as improvements to the --active-tab option to behave properly when adding tabs to existing windows.

“With the introduction of this preference an older bug was fixed where tabs could be added to the drop-down window even though they weren’t supposed to,” said developer Sergios – Anestis Kefalidis.

Also updated in April 2022 is the Thunar modern file manager for the Xfce desktop environment, to version 4.16.11, a minor bugfix release that fixes issues preventing the view from being reloaded when copying text, preventing a crash on malformed bookmark URIs, and other annoyances.

On the other hand, work continues on the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment series, and Thunar also received the 4.17.8 development release, which added exciting new features like recursive search, a shortcuts editor GUI, toolbar customization, options for vertical split panels and to display the full path in tabs, and much more.

Other than that, the Xfce Panel component was updated to version 4.16.4, a release that fixes multiple bugs and regressions. The Eyes and Thunar Archive plugins for the Xfce Panel have been updated as well, to versions 4.6.0 and 0.5.0 respectively.

The Eyes 4.6.0 plugin comes with a new Chibi theme, while the Thunar Archive 0.5.0 plugin comes with compression support for zip files like ODT, DOCX, etc.), support for the archive manager of the MATE desktop, and improved support for KDE Plasma’s Ark archive manager.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for April 2022. For more details about the changes included in the new app releases presented in this roundup, you can always visit the official mailing list here.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the Xfce desktop environment with your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, make sure that you update your installations to receive the newest versions of the apps presented in this monthly roundup.

