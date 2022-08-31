Xfce’s Apps Update for August 2022: Xfdashboard 1.0, WebP Support in Screenshooter

The August 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest release of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

The big news this month is the release of Xfdashboard 1.0 as the first mature milestone of this utility that provides a GNOME shell dashboard-like interface for the Xfce desktop environment. The 1.0 release comes more than 10 years since the project was created!

So, as you can imagine, Xfdashboard 1.0 brings lots of goodies. These include its own settings for storing settings permanently (including for plugins), a new color class with support for solid colors (single colors), linear gradients, and path gradients, along with support for specifying colors in CSS, as well as a new “autopin-windows” plugin that automatically pins each window moved to any non-primary monitor.

Xfdashboard 1.0 also introduces new actions for key bindings to add, apply, toggle, or remove CSS classes to a target actor at runtime, as well as a new “visibility” stylable property that can be inherited by each actor.

“This stylable property controls if an actor should be visible if requested to using clutter_actor_show(). Setting “visibility” to false is similar to “display: none;” for CSS of HTML while setting it to true will allow the actor to be shown,” explained the devs.

xfce4-screenshooter 1.9.11 was released as well in August as a maintenance update to this screenshot utility for the Xfce desktop environment that adds support for the WebP image format, adds a new “Show in File Manager” option when saving screenshots, fixes window capture in HiDPI mode, and updates several translations.

The Xfce Panel has been updated as well in August, to version 4.16.5, a maintenance release that fixes various issues, as well as to version 4.17.3 for the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release, which introduces a new binary time mode for the clock.

Other than that, the Tumbler D-Bus service that’s used by Xfce apps to request thumbnails for various URI schemes and MIME types was updated to version 4.16.1 as a minor bugfix release. The same goes for the xfdesktop component, which bumps the version number of the Xfce desktop environment to 4.16.1.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for August 2022. If you’re interested in extra or technical details about the changes included in the new releases presented in this roundup, you can always check out the official mailing list here.

See you guys at the end of September with more Xfce updates. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Xfce desktop environment, I highly recommend that you update your installations to the new versions of the packages released throughout August 2022.

