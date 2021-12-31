Xfce’s Apps Update for December 2021: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Whisker Menu, and More

The December 2021 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is out now and it’s packed with news about some of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

December has been a slow month for Xfce apps development, but we got a new update of the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app to version 0.9.1, which adds an overlay-scrolling preference, support for the new Shortcuts editor widget, and a new preference to select the right-click action.

In addition, the Xfce Terminal 0.9.1 release improved the scrolling-on-output behavior and the Paste dialog, and addressed several regressions and updated multiple language translations.

Also released in December was the Whisker Menu plugin that provides an alternate applications menu for the Xfce desktop environment. Whisker Menu 2.7.1 is a minor bugfix release that fixed incorrect selection when leaving the tree view, not selecting second icon in search results, skipping of the first tree view item, and unnecessary button size changes.

Other than that, the Exo Xfce library targeted at application development has been updated to version 4.16.3 fixing several bugs and adding some enhancements.

Also, the libxfce4ui library used for sharing commonly used Xfce widgets among Xfce apps received two maintenance updates up to version 4.17.3 as the Xfce development team continue their background work on the next major release of the desktop environment, Xfce 4.18. While version 4.17.2 introduces a shortcuts editor widget, version 4.17.3 adds functions for handling accelerators that use the Tab key.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for December and the last in 2021. For more details about the changes included in the new app releases presented in this roundup, you can always visit the official mailing list here. Meanwhile, make sure that you update your Xfce installations to receive the newer versions of the apps.

Last updated 10 hours ago