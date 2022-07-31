Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2022: New Releases of Mousepad, Ristretto, Catfish, and More

The July 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest release of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

In July 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received a new version (4.16.3) of Xfce Settings, which is probably the most important component of the lightweight desktop environment as it lets you manage all the settings, that brought a few bug fixes and several language translations.

Mousepad 0.5.10 simple text editor for Xfce was released as well in July 2022 with improvements to encoding conversion when saving or opening files, the ability to update the charset when a byte order mark is detected, and several bug fixes, including one for a memory leak in menu item realignment.

Also released in July 2022 is the Ristretto 0.12.3 image viewer for the Xfce desktop environment. This maintenance release improves the thumbnailer, securely handles errors when opening multiple files, correctly handles deletion of images when there’s only one image, improves Flatpak support, and fixes various bugs, including some memory leaks.

Xfdashboard, the app that provides a GNOME Shell-like dashboard interface for the Xfce desktop environment, has been updated as well, to version 0.9.91, which looks to be the last before the major 1.0 release. Among various bug and crash fixes, this release also adds a last-minute feature to Xfdashboard, namely new actions for key bindings to add, remove, toggle, or apply CSS classes to a target actor at runtime.

“Using it by default to switch between list and icon mode at application with Ctrl+i for icon mode and Ctrl+l for list mode when application view has the focus,” said Xfdashboard maintainer Stephan Haller.

Catfish 4.16.4 file searching tool arrived in July 2022 as well for Xfce 4.16 users, bringing many goodies like a new “Open with” right-click context menu item and dialog, a Ctrl+A keyboard accelerator for the treeview, a new option to choose between binary or decimal for file sizes, and a new command-line option for setting the default sort method.

Catfish 4.16.4 also brings cosmetic changes for the search entry and Delete dialog, improves the detection of the GNOME desktop environment in Ubuntu Linux, improves the appearance of the Application menu, improves the default width of the sidebar, adds support for running the app without Xfconf, switches to using the super() method, improves desktop environment detection when launched from Electron apps, uses the correct executable for elementary OS’ Files file manager, and fixes Ctrl+H keybinding for toggling hidden files.

As you can see, July 2022 brought a lot of goodies for Xfce users. Also released was a new version of the XKB layout switching panel plug-in (xfce4-xkb-plugin 0.8.3), which added a new plugin icon, optional notification support and disablement of notifications by default, symbolic icon support for notifications, and bug fixes.

The Xfce devs also continued their work towards the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment release by releasing new versions of the Thunar file manager that brought a huge list of changes with improvements to the bulk renamer, memory leak fixes, the ability to search for multiple search terms, an option to show the last modified date in the statusbar, the ability to set and enable thunarx default directories, and an option to disable recursive search, as well as of the Xfce Panel and Garcon components.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for July 2022. If you’re interested in more details about the changes included in the new releases presented in this roundup, you can always visit the official mailing list here.

If you’re using the Xfce desktop environment, I highly recommend that you update your installations to the new versions of the packages released throughout July 2022. Check your distro’s stable software repositories and update as soon as possible.

