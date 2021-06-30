Xfce’s Apps Update for June 2021 Brings New Releases of Ristretto, Xfce Settings, and More

The June 2021 issue of my exclusive Xfce’s apps update roundup is out with news about new releases of the Ristretto image viewer, Xfce Settings, and more.

June has been a slow month for the development of the lightweight Xfce desktop environment, probably because the summer is here and we’re all thinking about the holidays, but we got a new major release of the beloved Ristretto images viewer.

Ristretto 0.11 is here and it’s been in development for the past two years, adding new features like the ability to copy an image to the clipboard, support for old GTK2-style background color settings, new stock icons with reverse DNS format, as well as the ability to show the toolbar in full-screen when the mouse cursor is moved to the top.

Moreover, Ristretto 0.11 supports hiding of the mouse cursor when it’s inactive in full-screen mode, allows dragging of the window when client-side decorations (CSD) are used, and comes with an inactivity timeout setting in the Preferences.

Of course, there are also numerous bug fixes to address memory leaks in the Privacy Dialog, the “window-state-event” handler, and other issues, updated translations, and lots of code cleanup. For more details you can check out the full changelog here.

Besides the major Ristretto update, Xfce’s Apps Update for June 2021 improves the Xfce Settings manager for the Xfce 4.16 release with several improvements to the Keyboard section, and brings new updates of the libxfce4util, libxfce4ui, and exo libraries for the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release.

Lastly, Xfce’s participation to this year’s GSoC (Google Summer of Code) has proved fruitful and the three students accepted were busy contributing to the Thunar file manager and other Xfce apps. Thunar maintainer and GSoC mentor Alexander Schwinn published a blog post about all this for further reading.

Image courtesy of XFCE Nation

