Xfce’s Apps Update for March 2022: New Releases of Orange, Xfdashboard, Xfce Terminal

The March 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest release of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

Probably the biggest release in March 2022 for Xfce users was the Orange 4.16, a major release that finally ports the Xfce calendar to GTK3 and also adds a new application icon, as well as numerous bug fixes. With this major release, the GlobalTime and Orage panel plugins have been deprecated and will be removed in a future release as their features will be integrated in existing Xfce components.

Also in March 2022, the Xfce devs released a new version of the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator leading to the major 1.0 release, version 0.9.2, which adds quite some changes including an updated Find dialog, the ability to update tab accelerators at runtime, the ability to edit goto-tab accelerators from the shortcuts editor, as well as new dependencies on VTE and Xfce-libs.

Xfdashboard 0.9.90 GNOME shell dashboard-like interface has been released as well in March 2022 to add a new stylable “visibility” property to XfdashboardActor to allow each actor to inherit it. According to the release notes, “this stylable property controls if an actor should be visible if requested to using clutter_actor_show(). Setting “visibility” to false is similar to “display: none;” for CSS of HTML while setting it to true will allow the actor to be shown.“

The xfce4-diskperf-plugin that displays instant disk/partition performance has been updated as well to version 2.7, a release that enables high-frequency tooltip updates and adjusts tooltip spacing, changes the default maximum I/O bandwidth from 40 MiB/s to 1024 MiB/s, and removes rounding to multiples of 5 MiB/s.

Last but not least, xfce4-screenshooter 1.9.10 screenshot utility has been released in March 2022 with support for using symbolic icons, improved Imgur upload via command-line, and a new “Back” button to allow you to take a new screenshot after you finished taking a screenshot.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for March 2022. For more details about the changes included in the new app releases presented in this roundup, you can always visit the official mailing list here.

Meanwhile, If you’re using the Xfce desktop environment with your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, make sure that you update your installations to receive the newest versions of the apps presented in this monthly roundup.

