Xfce’s Apps Update for May 2022: New Releases of Xfce Terminal, Panel, and Task Manager

The May 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest release of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

In May 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received two new maintenance updates to the Xfce Terminal modern terminal emulator app that only addressed a regression with the scrollbar position setting, a regression that broke scroll-on-output, an issue with KeyEvents when activating a TAB accelerator, as well as another regression with URL drag-n-drop adding rubbish characters.

Xfce’s Task Manager app has been updated as well in May 2022. In fact, it received two maintenance releases too, up to version 1.5.4, which add the ability to copy the full process command line, rename “Private” to “Resident Bytes”, show localized website labels, fix two rendering bugs, fix bindings related to the “show-legend” setting, and updates numerous language translation.

Also released in May 2022 is a new development version of the Xfce Panel for the upcoming Xfce 4.18 desktop environment series, which introduced several new features to the tasklist, namely the ability to use the middle mouse click to minimize window groups, close window groups, and open a new instance, as well as numerous bug fixes and a dependency on Garcon 4.17.0 or later, which was also released in May 2022 with various bug fixes and updated translations.

That’s it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for May 2022. If you’re interested in more details about the changes included in the new releases presented in this roundup, you can always visit the official mailing list here.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the Xfce desktop environment, I highly recommend that you keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution and update to the newer versions of the components presented in this monthly roundup.

