Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2022: Plugin Updates and More Work Towards Xfce 4.18

The September 2022 issue of my exclusive “Xfce’s Apps Update” monthly roundup is here and it’s packed with news about the latest releases of your favorite Xfce applications, plugins, and tools.

The big news this month is the release of the beta version of the upcoming Xubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) distribution, which, to my surprise, features the development version of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, due out by the end of the year (if everything goes according to plan).

Back to our regular releases, there was no Xfce app updated in September 2022, but only Xfce Panel plugins. Most notably, the PulseAudio plugin (xfce4-pulseaudio-plugin 0.4.5) that lets you control the audio output volume of the PulseAudio mixer received two maintenance updates that brought a recording indicator, the ability to display notifications on microphone volume changes and even when the volume is at maximum or minimum, a fix to prevent accidental toggling of the mute switch, and support for playing system sound on volume changes.

Other Xfce Panel plugins updated during the month of September 2022 include the Places plugin (xfce4-places-plugin 1.8.2), Date and Time plugin (xfce4-datetime-plugin 0.8.2), and Windowck plugin (xfce4-windowck-plugin 0.5.0), all of which received various bug fixes and updated translations.

On top of that, September 2022 brought us updated Xfce internal components, such as a new version of the xfce4-notifyd daemon, 0.6.4, which comes with improved application icon and name matching and the ability to sort known apps by notification count, as well as newer development versions of xfce4-session and libxfce4ui towards the release of Xfce 4.18.

That is it for my exclusive Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for September 2022. If you’re interested in extra or technical details about the changes included in the new releases presented in this roundup, you can always check out the official mailing list.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your Xfce-powered GNU/Linux distribution for the latest updates and I hope to see you guys on Halloween with more Xfce updates.

