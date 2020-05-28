You Can Now Buy a Raspberry Pi 4 Computer with 8GB RAM

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the availability of the latest Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer with no less than 8GB RAM, which is on sale now for only $75 USD.

If you ever wanted to have more RAM on your tiny Raspberry Pi computer, now you can. The Raspberry Pi Foundation and Micron have partner up once again to bring you a Raspberry Pi 4 variant with no less than 8GB RAM.

It appears that the lack of an 8GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 offering was in fact the missing 8GB LPDDR4 package, as the BCM2711 chip that ships with the latest version of the popular single-board computer can handle up to 16GB LPDDR4 SDRAM.

“If you’re a power user, intending to compile and link large pieces of software or run heavy server workloads, or you simply want to be able to have even more browser tabs open at once, this is definitely the Raspberry Pi for you,” said Eben Upton, Founder of Raspberry Pi Foundation.

With the addition of the 8GB LPDDR4 SDRAM module, the Raspberry Pi Foundation also “shuffled” the power supply components on the board. This means that the switch-mode power supply located next to the USB 2.0 sockets is no more and a new switcher is now available next to the USB-C power connnector.

You can order the new Raspberry Pi 4 computer with 8GB RAM right now through Raspberry Pi Foundation’s online store. The 8GB model is priced at just $75 USD so you better hurry and get yours while the offer lasts!

In related news, the Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a beta version of their Debian-based Raspbian Linux operating system for the Raspberry Pi computer with ARM 64-bit (ARM64) support, which you can test drive from here, along with an update to the Raspberry Pi Desktop that you can install right now.

Image: Raspberry Pi Foundation