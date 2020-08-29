You Can Now Buy Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Laptop with Fedora Linux

Fedora Project’s leader Matthew Miller announced today on Twitter that the first (of many to come) laptop from Lenovo with Fedora Linux pre-installed is now available for sale, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8.

About four months ago, Lenovo shocked the Linux community by announcing that they FINALLY plan to offer Linux laptops, choosing the Red Hat-sponsored Fedora Linux as default operating system.

The first Lenovo laptops to ship with Linux are supposed to be the ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad X1 Gen8.

Well, the good news I want to share with you today is that the first big step was made and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen8 laptop is now available for sale with Fedora Linux pre-installed.

While not the most expensive of all three, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is a premium laptop that offers a lightweight and thin design and a huge battery that lasts up to 19.5 hours with rapid charging technology, according to Lenovo.

Some highlights of this Linux laptop from Lenovo include 10th Generation Intel Core i5 (10210U/10310U) and i7 (10510U/10610U) processors, up tp 16 GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD storage, and beautiful 14-inch display that can go up to 4K resolution.

Being a premium laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 comes with the best-in-class connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802.11AX and Bluetooth 5.0, enhanced audio, and advanced security options with fingerprint reader included.

You can purchase the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop with stock Fedora Linux Workstation pre-installed right now from Lenovo’s online store. Base price starts at $1,620 USD with the Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, and Full HD display.

The cheapest version of this Linux laptop from Lenovo costs $1,287 US and includes the Intel Core i5 10210U CPU, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, and a Full HD display. If you want the 4K display and 1TB storage, you’ll have to pay up to $2,000 USD for this laptop.

Looking at the specs, I think this laptop is a very good addition to existing Linux laptop offerings from TUXEDO Computers and Star Labs, namely the recently unveiled TUXEDO Pulse 14 and Star Lite Mk III, in this price range.

