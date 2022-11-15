You Can Now Buy the StarFighter 4K Linux Laptop from Star Labs

UK-based Linux hardware vendor Star Labs announced today that its long-anticipated StarFighter Linux laptop is now available to order, surprising us with two display options including one with a 4K screen.

Star Labs is teasing us with a 4K Linux laptop for a few months now, but, after some trial and error, the company finally decided to allow customers to choose between two display options. As such, you can now buy the StarFighter laptop with either a 4K display or a QHD one.

StarFighter, we were inundated with requests and feedback. The most significant divide in opinion was over the display. So, in true Star Labs fashion, we dug a little deeper and found a way to offer you both," said Star Labs. "When we first teased the, we were inundated with requests and feedback. The most significant divide in opinion was over the display. So, in true Star Labs fashion, we dug a little deeper and found a way to offer you both," said Star Labs.

But there’s a catch as the 4K (3840×2400) display is the default option in the standard offer, but has a 60Hz refresh rate with an 8W power consumption, while the QHD (2560×1600) option features a 165Hz refresh rate and costs more than the 4K model, yet it has a 3.2W power consumption. The good news is that both of them are true matte displays with a highly requested 16:10 aspect ratio.

Another great thing about the StarFighter laptop is that you can buy it with either an AMD Ryzen or Intel PCU. Under the hood, you can find either 45W 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i3-1215U (included in the base configuration), i7-1255U, or i9-12900H, as well as AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processors.

You’ll also be able to choose to configure this Linux laptop with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB SSD storage. The StarFighter laptop also comes with a micro-arc oxidized AZ291D alloy chassis, a dedicated Wi-Fi kill switch, and removable Full HD 1080p 60fps webcam, and custom keyboard layouts.

“Our factory has agreed to run far more permutations than usual for our first batch of StarFighters,” said Star Labs. “This is limited to the first batch of 1000 individually serialized StarFighters. Of these 1000, we can make a maximum of 400 with AMD processors and 200 with QHD displays. The most notable option is the custom keyboard layouts; you can have anything you like (copyright permitting) on the keyboard. We send you an SVG, you fill it in, and it’ll be etched.”

Other highlights of the StarFighter laptop include an over-sized haptic glass trackpad with a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard with Caps Lock and Function Lock indicators, two 4W high-performance front-facing speakers, dual microphones, Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and Coreboot open-source firmware support.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux-powered laptop comes with ports for everything you need to connect these days, including HDMI 2.0, two USB-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4/USB4 support on all Intel models and USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the AMD models), two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as an SD card reader.

On top of that, StarFighter comes with an ITE 5570 embedded controller that handles all the low-level functions like power, keyboard, etc., an Optiga TPM 2.0 tamper-resistant secured microcontroller that uses advanced hardware security technology, a 65 watts charger, and a huge battery that promises up to 18 hrs battery life.

Since this is a Linux-powered laptop, you can order the StarFighter with a popular GNU/Linux pre-installed, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, elementary OS 6.1, Linux Mint 21, Zorin OS 16.2, MX Linux 21.2, or Manjaro 21.3.7.

The price for this laptop starts at £1,400 (~$1,660 USD) for the base configuration with the 4K display, 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i3-1215U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 240GB SSD storage, and can go as high as £2,988 (~$3,547 USD) for the ultimate configuration with the QHD display, 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i9-12900H CPU, 64GB RAM, and 4TB SDD storage.

Estimated dispatch is set for 4 – 5 months, but if you order it before November 28th (UTC+0), you get an exclusive 10% discount which will be automatically applied at checkout. Buy yours right now from Star Labs’ official website.

Image credits: Star Labs (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 14 hours ago