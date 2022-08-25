You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.25 on Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Here’s How

The wait is finally over! Kubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users are now able to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment on their personal computers.

Kubuntu 22.04 LTS was released in late April 2022 and it shipped with the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment, which is obviously the smart choice because the KDE Project will support it with regular maintenance updates for two years.

But, thanks to the Kubuntu Backports PPA effort, if you want to enjoy the latest and greatest features, you can now upgrade your installations to the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Gear 21.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.95 software suites, which are all compiled against the Qt 5.15.3 framework.

To install KDE Plasma 5.25 on your Kubuntu 22.04 LTS machine, you will first need to ensure that you have all the latest updates installed so run the following commands in a terminal emulator, such as Konsole. Alternatively, you can use the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to apply all available updates.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade -y

Now, you need to set up the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository. To do that, open your favorite terminal emulator and run the command below. Hit the Enter key when prompted and wait for the command to finish installing the repository.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra

Once the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository finished installing on your system, you can upgrade your Kubuntu 22.04 LTS installation to the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment by running the following commands in the terminal emulator or by using the Plasma Discover graphical package manager.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade -y

Since this is a big update, it will take a while to complete, which usually depends on your Internet speed and computer specs, so relax and be patient until all the packages are downloaded and installed. After that, you must reboot your computer to enjoy the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment.

With the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository installed on your Kubuntu 22.04 LTS machine, you will receive newer versions of the KDE Plasma desktop environment when they’re available upstream, such as KDE Plasma 5.25.5, so make sure that you update your installations on a regular basis.

Last updated 18 hours ago