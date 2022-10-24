You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.26 on Kubuntu 22.10, Here’s How

That was fast! The latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment is now available for users of the Kubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release via the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository.

Kubuntu 22.10 was released earlier this week on October 20th, and it shipped with the KDE Plasma 5.25.5 desktop environment rather than with the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 release. It also shipped KDE Gear 22.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.98 software suites.

But, thanks to the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, which is actively maintained, you can now install the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment on your brand-new Kubuntu 22.10 machines, along with the latest KDE Gear 22.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.99 software suites.

So, to upgrade your Kubuntu 22.10 installation and install the KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop, you will first need to install the more recent updates for your system. For that, you must run the commands below in a terminal emulator, such as Konsole or use the Plasma Discover graphical package manager.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade -y

Now, you will need to add the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository to your Kubuntu 22.10 installation if you don’t already have it. To do that, open your favorite terminal emulator app and run the command below. Hit the Enter key when prompted and wait for the command to finish installing the repository.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

Once the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository was added to your system, you can upgrade your Kubuntu 22.10 installation to the KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment, as well as KDE Gear 22.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.99 software suites by running the following commands in the terminal emulator.

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade

Please note that this is a big update and it will take a while to complete, depending on your Internet speed and computer specs. Once all that packages were downloaded and installed, you must reboot your computer to enjoy the new KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment and its awesome features.

With the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository installed on your Kubuntu 22.10 system, you will continue to receive newer versions of KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks shortly after they’ve been released upstream, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times.

Last updated 22 hours ago