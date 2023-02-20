You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.2 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Good news for users of the Ubuntu Linux operating system as they can now install the latest and greatest Linux 6.2 kernel series on their computers, or on an Ubuntu-based distribution. Here’s how!

Linux kernel 6.2 was announced by Linus Torvalds just the other day and now it’s been successfully compiled by the Ubuntu Kernel Team into binaries for amd64 (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMhf, PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures on the official Ubuntu Kernel Archive.

I don’t recommend installing a mainline kernel on an Ubuntu LTS (Long-Term Support) edition, such as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, so I’ve only tested the install on Ubuntu 22.10, but it can be installed on any supported Ubuntu release.

Editor’s note: This guide uses the OFFICIAL kernel packages created by the Ubuntu Kernel Team. They are safe to install and tested on the latest Ubuntu releases for inclusion in future versions or to rebase their OEM kernels. However, they aren’t signed like the normal kernels from the Ubuntu repositories, which means that you won’t be able to install them on UEFI/Secure Boot systems if Secure Boot is enabled. So disable Secure Boot before following this guide.

There are two ways to install the latest mainline kernels in Ubuntu. The first is by manually downloading and installing the packages and the second is to use the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer application which automates the entire process and also notifies and installs future kernel versions.

But, before you decide which method is best for you, ensure that your system is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important and precious files!

How to install Linux kernel 6.2 on Ubuntu with the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Installer

This is the easiest way to install Linux kernel 6.2 on your Ubuntu computer. All you have to do is install the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel tool on your Ubuntu system by running the commands below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa sudo apt update sudo apt install -y mainline

Now run the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Install and install the latest kernel available, in this case it’s Linux 6.2. When the installation is complete, you’ll be prompted to reboot your computer.

How to install Linux kernel 6.2 on Ubuntu via CLI

With this method, you’ll have to manually download the kernel packages for your architecture from the official mainline Ubuntu kernel PPA archive. I’ve listed below the packages for 64-bit systems, so you can download them and put them in a folder in your Home directory.

After you’ve downloaded the kernel packages, you can install them from the folder where you’ve downloaded them, all at once, by running the command below in the Terminal app or a virtual terminal that you can access using the Ctrl+Alt+F1-6 keys.

sudo dpkg -i *.deb

Wait until the installation process is complete and then reboot your computer. That’s it, you’re now running Linux 6.2 on your Ubuntu computer. If you want to go back to Ubuntu’s default kernel, press the Esc key when the computer boots, access the Advanced options for Ubuntu boot entry, and select a different kernel version.

