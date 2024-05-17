You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

Linux 6.9 is now the latest stable kernel and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that using GUI or CLI methods.

Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users can now install Linux kernel 6.9 if they need the extra hardware support or tap into its new features. Why Ubuntu 24.04 LTS? Well, you can also install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 23.10 without issues, but the Mantic Minotaur release will only be supported with software and security updates until July 11th.

As mentioned before, this tutorial uses the official Linux kernel packages built by the Ubuntu Kernel Team. However, I must warn you that these kernels are produced with no warranty. The Ubuntu Kernel Team will NOT offer support for these kernels in case you have issues, and they will NOT be held responsible for any damages these kernels may cause due to improper installation or use.

Method 1: Install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu with the “Mainline Kernels” tool

The easiest way to install Linux kernel 6.9 on your Ubuntu computer is by using a graphical tool called Mainline Kernels, which you can install from this PPA by running the commands below in the Terminal app. Open the Terminal app and run the following commands to install the Mainline Kernels tool:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade sudo apt install -y mainline

Once the Mainline Kernels tool is installed, you can open it from the applications menu of your Ubuntu system. The tool will quickly check the availability of all kernel versions from Canonical’s Mainline Kernel PPA archive and lists the latest Linux 6.9 kernel at the top.

Click on the “Linux kernel 6.9.1” entry to select it and then click on the big “Install” button on the right to install the new kernel on your Ubuntu machine. Wait for the installation to complete and then reboot your computer.

The advantage of using this method is that you will receive new kernel versions (e.g. Linux 6.9.2, 6.9.3, etc.) when they are released upstream. Even better, the Mainline Kernels tool can inform you of new Linux kernel versions if you enable the notification feature in the tool’s settings.

Method 2: Install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu via CLI

The second method is recommended for experienced users who know what they’re doing and don’t want to use the Mainline Kernels tool from the first method above. This method can be used as a fallback method when the Mainline Kernels tool doesn’t pick up the latest kernels from the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive.

This method implies that you must manually download and install the Linux 6.9 kernel packages for your specific architecture (64-bit (amd64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMhf, PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), or IBM System z (s390x)) from the official Ubuntu mainline kernel PPA archive and install them on your system via the command line.

For example, to install Linux kernel 6.9.1 on a 64-bit (amd64) Ubuntu system, download the packages listed below in a folder in your Home directory. Once you have downloaded all the kernel packages in the respective folder, you can install them all at once by running the sudo dpkg -i *.deb command.

Going back to Ubuntu’s default kernel or another installed kernel

If you experience any issues with Linux kernel 6.9 and you want to go back to Ubuntu’s default kernel or another kernel that’s installed on your system, press the Esc key when your computer boots to view the boot menu, then access the “Advanced options” boot entry and select a different kernel version from the list of available kernels.

Last updated 11 hours ago