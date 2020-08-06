You Can Now Integrate Collabora Online into the Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance

Canonical, Nextcloud and Collabora Productivity announced today a joint collaboration to integrate the Collabora Online open-source, LibreOffice-based office suite into the Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance.

About two months ago, Canonical launched the Ubuntu Appliance initiative. Available for Raspberry Pi, Intel NUC and PC devices, the Ubuntu Appliance project aims to offer users all-in-one bundles with their favorite software that can easily install, configure and maintain.

Among the initial appliances available in Canonical’s Ubuntu Appliance portfolio, there’s the AdGuard Home Ubuntu Appliance, OpenHUB Ubuntu Appliance, Mosquitto Ubuntu Appliance, Plex Ubuntu Appliance, and last but not least the Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance.

The Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance lets you easily set up your own private cloud server with all the collaboration tools the powerful Nextcloud software has to offer, including file storage and sharing, groupware, as well as chat and video calls.

But if you feel the need to extend it with document editing capabilities, you can now integrate the Collabora Online office suite into the Nextcloud Ubuntu Appliance.

If you remember, the latest Nexcloud 19 release brought integration with Collabora Online as default office app. So now they are talking this integration to the next level, allowing the community to set up a Nextcloud server with built-in Collabora Online office.

How? Well, thanks to a brand-new Ubuntu Appliance with Collabora Online and Nextcloud, which can be easily installed on an Intel NUC device.

Support for Raspberry Pi devices will probably be available at a later time, but for now Canonical has detailed instructions on how to set up Nextcloud and Collabora Online on the Intel NUC. Basically, all you need are the following…

Two USB 2.0 or 3.0 flash drives (2GB minimum)

An Intel NUC with BIOS updated to the latest version

A Mini HDMI to HDMI cable

A monitor with VGA or HDMI interface

A VGA or HDMI cable

A USB keyboard and mouse

A network connection with Internet access

An Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop image

The Ubuntu Appliance with Nextcloud and Collabora Online is fully pre-configured, and the best part is that it will be automatically updated in time so you won’t have to do any manual maintenance on it.

Think of this as a free and Open Source alternative to Office 365 or G Suite. Happy hacking!

Image: Collabora