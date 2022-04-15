You Can Now Pre-Order the StarBook Mk V Linux Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU

The wait is finally over and you can now pre-order the StarBook Mk V Linux laptop from Star Labs with an AMD Ryzen processor while still enjoying all of its other features.

Unveiled last year in May, the StarBook Mk V laptop features a true matte 14-inch IPS Full HD (1920×1080) display with an anti-reflective coating and a 3H hard-coat, a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, quad speakers, and a function lock that lets you actually use the F keys without holding down the Fn key.

When it was announced by Star Labs in May 2022, the StarBook Mk V notebook came only with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1110G4 or i7-1165G7 processors with Iris Xe graphics. But, now you can configure the Linux-powered laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Ocra-Core processor running at 1.90GHz and featuring a boost clock up to 4.4GHz.

As with all of Star Labs’ laptops, the processor is built onboard, which means that it’s not possible to upgrade it at a later time. Of course, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

On top of that, you can configure the StarBook Mk V laptop with up to 64GB 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a popular GNU/Linux distribution like Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Linux Mint, elementary OS, Zorin OS, MX Linux, or Manjaro Linux.

Connectivity-wise, the notebook comes with two USB-C 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card reader. There’s also a USB-C port for charging, and the laptop ships with a 60W power adapter.

As with all of Star Labs’ computers, StarBook Mk V features Open Source hardware, which means that you are free to take it apart, replace parts, install upgrades or another operating system, and it supports the Coreboot open-source firmware.

If you’re in the market for an AMD-powered Linux laptop, you can pre-order the StarBook Mk V notebook right now from Star Labs with a 5 percent discount since the AMD model is currently in production. All orders will ship in late June 2022, just like with Star Labs’ newly announced StarByte Mk I all-AMD mini PC.

Image credits: Star Labs (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 29 mins ago