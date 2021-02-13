You Can Now Run KDE Plasma 5.21 on Your PinePhone with Manjaro Linux ARM

The Manjaro Linux community announced today on Twitter the availability of a new build of the Manjaro Linux ARM port for mobile and embedded devices that uses the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment.

We updated #PlasmaMobile to the latest #Plasma 5.21 stable release. This comes with the latest 5.10 LTS kernel and updated development packages. Checkout the latest #software by @kdecommunity powered by @ManjaroLinuxARM for your #Pinephone! https://t.co/7k8WwJeH5k pic.twitter.com/PVD8E8IA3I — Manjaro Linux (@ManjaroLinux) February 13, 2021

If you own a PinePhone Linux phone and you’re running Manjaro Linux ARM, you should know that you can now use the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment for mobile devices by installing the latest Manjaro ARM build featuring the superb Plasma Mobile UI developed by the KDE Community.

The Manjaro Linux ARM team already updated their Plasma Mobile builds for the PinePhone to KDE Plasma 5.21, the next major of the popular and widely used desktop environment which will be officially announced for the Linux desktop next week on February 16th, 2021.

KDE Plasma 5.21 comes with numerous new features and enhancements to enrich your Plasma desktop experience, and why I don’t own a PinePhone (yet), I bet the mobile feeling is fun and completely different than Android or iOS.

In addition to updating the Plasma Mobile UI to the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 release, the Manjaro devs also added the recently introduced NeoChat Matrix client, the Angelfish web browser for Plasma Mobile with built-in adblock, and the KDE Frameworks 5.78 software suite.

Also included in this release is Megapixels 0.14, a GTK3 camera application that lets you take photos with your PinePhone Linux phone, and updated development packages.

Under the hood, the new Manjaro ARM release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series. Version 5.10.16 releases earlier today is included, of course optimized for the PinePhone.

Without further ado, you can download the Manjaro Linux ARM with Plasma Mobile image for PinePhone right now from the project’s GitHub page. To install it, all you have to do is flash the image, after extracting the .xz archive, to a microSD card that you’ll then insert on your PinePhone and boot the mobile OS.

Image credits: Manjaro ARM

Last updated 12 hours ago