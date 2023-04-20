You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.10 to Ubuntu 23.04, Here’s How

Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) is out today and it’s already available as an upgrade option for Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) users. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial with screenshots on how to perform the upgrade!

Dubbed Lunar Lobster, Ubuntu 23.04 introduces several new features and improvements, such as the latest Linux 6.2 kernel for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 44 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) was released on October 20th, 2022, and it’s only supported for nine months, until July 2023. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 23.04 as soon as possible.

The upgrade path is now officially open for Ubuntu 22.10, but, before attempting to upgrade, make sure that your installation is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important files (you know, just in case something goes wrong during the installation, though that shouldn’t happen).

You can start the upgrade process by running the update-manager -c command in the Terminal app. Once it finishes refreshing the repositories, you’ll see a notification that Ubuntu 23.04 is now available so click on the “Upgrade” button in that dialog.

You will then be prompted by a bigger dialog with more information about the Ubuntu 23.04 release and you’ll have to click the “Upgrade” button again to actually start the upgrade process. You’ll also be notified that any third-party repositories you might have installed will be disabled during the upgrade process, as well as the lock screen.

It may take up to an hour or more for the upgrade to finish downloading and installing packages, depending on your Internet bandwidth and computer’s specs. In case you get other notifications, just follow the on-screen instructions until the upgrade process is over.

When the upgrade process is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Don’t forget to save your work before doing so.

When your system restarts you’ll finally be able to enjoy all the new features of Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster).

Last updated 13 hours ago