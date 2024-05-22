You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

After a long wait of almost a month, Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” users can now finally upgrade to the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” release. Here’s a step-by-step tutorial with screenshots on how to perform the upgrade!

Dubbed Noble Numbat, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux kernel 6.8 for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for better gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” was released on October 12th, 2023, and it’s only supported for nine months, until July 11th, 2024. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS as soon as possible, especially because it will be supported for the next five years.

The upgrade path is now officially open for Ubuntu 23.10, but, before attempting to upgrade, make sure that your installation is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important files (you know, just in case something goes wrong during the installation, though that shouldn’t happen).

If you don’t see a notification that Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is available to upgrade, you can manually start the upgrade process by running the update-manager -c command in the Terminal app. You’ll immediately see a notification that Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is now available so click on the “Upgrade” button in that dialog.

You will then be prompted by a bigger dialog with more information about the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. Click the “Upgrade” button again to start the upgrade process. You’ll also be notified that any third-party repositories you might have installed will be disabled during the upgrade process, as well as the lock screen.

It may take up to an hour or more for the upgrade to finish downloading and installing packages, depending on your Internet bandwidth and the specs of your computer. In case you get other notifications, just follow the on-screen instructions until the upgrade process is over.

When the upgrade process is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Don’t forget to save your work before doing so. Once the computer restarts, you’ll finally be able to enjoy all the new features of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

