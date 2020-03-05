Zorin OS 15.2 Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

The Zorin OS project released today Zorin OS 15.2, the second maintenance update to the latest Zorin OS 15 series of this popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

Based on the Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release, Zorin OS 15.2 is here to update the installation medias of all supported Zorin OS editions with the latest software versions and security patches to provide the community with better hardware compatibility and stronger security.

Just like Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, this new Zorin OS 15 update uses the Linux 5.3 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel the Canonical backported from the Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system release. This adds support for AMD Navi GPUs like the Radeon RX 5700, 10th Gen Intel CPUs, and newer MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards and touchpads.

With that in mind, Zorin OS continues its mission on delivering a free and powerful computer operating system to the masses, as a replacement for Windows or macOS. It also looks like the Zorin OS 15 release it’s close to one million downloads since its release in June 2019.

‘With over 900,000 downloads since its release nine months ago, Zorin OS 15 has been our biggest and most advanced release ever. 2 in every 3 of these downloads were coming from Windows and macOS, reflecting our mission to bring the power of Linux to people who’ve never had access to it before,” said Zorin OS.

For new deployments, Zorin OS 15.2 is available for download as Core, Lite, Education, and Education Lite editions. Existing Zorin OS 15 users don’t need to download this release to keep their installations up to date, just run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command.

Image: Zorin OS