Zorin OS 16 Officially Released with New “Pro” Edition, Windows 11-Like Desktop Layout

Zorin Group announced today the release and general availability of the Zorin OS 16 operating system, a major update that brings a stunning new look, new features, and better performance.

Based on the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Zorin OS 16 is here with revamped visuals and a brand-new Windows 11-like desktop layout (available only on the Pro edition) to further help those who want to transition from the Microsoft Windows operating system to a Linux-based one.

I said it before and I’ll say it again, Zorin OS is one of the easiest to use and most enjoyable Linux distributions for newcomers. It’s main goal as a Linux-based OS is to become the number one Windows alternative for Linux newcomers, and the new release enforces that goal.

Zorin OS 16’s stunning new look consists of a new theme that’s easier on the eyes and features beautiful animations, along with new artwork, new wallpapers, as well as revamped lock screen that offers a blurred version of the desktop background.

On top of that, there are new multi-touch and touchpad gestures, and a more customizable taskbar with new settings for moving the panel to all four sides of the screen, the ability to change the panel’s size and transparency, support for multi-monitor setups, as well as the ability to show, hide and move the panel’s buttons and indicators.

Another new feature of the Zorin OS 16 release is the Pro edition, which premium desktop layouts that turn the Linux distro into a macOS or Windows 11-like desktop, a professional-grade creative suite of apps, advanced productivity software, and much more.

Windows 11-like desktop layout in Zorin OS 16 Pro – Image credits: Zorin Group

Under the hood, Zorin OS 16 is powered by the Linux 5.11 kernel series, which not only offerrs support for newer hardware, but it also makes the entire system faster and smoother on existing setups. Other performance improvements are included as well in this release for faster app startups and smoother animations.

Also new is support for Flatpak apps by integrating the Flathub repository, in addition to support for Snap apps, AppImage apps, and Windows apps (through Wine), a new Sound Recorder app, a revamped Zorin Appearance app, fractional scaling for HiDPI/4K displays, better fingerprint reader support, and improved privacy.

Zorin OS 16 is available for download for free as a so-called Core edition, or, if you want to support the project, you can purchase the Pro edition for €39 +VAT (~$45 USD) from the official website. Zorin OS 16 will be supported with software and security updates until April 2025.

