AndEX Pie, Android 9 for PC, Now Uses the Brave Browser

AndEX Pie, the project that lets you run Android 9.0 Pie on your PC, has a new version that appears to run better than the Android-x86’s latest release.

As I reported last month, Android-x86 9.0 finally arrived to let you run the Android 9 Pie mobile operating system on your personal computer. AndEX developer has thoroughly tested the latest Android-x86 release and reports that he experienced lots of freezes and crashes.

Therefore, he decided to build a special version of his AndEX project, which also lets you run Android on your PC, based on Android 9.0 Pie. AndEX already had a version that let you run Android 10 on your desktop or laptop computer.

Built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) sources, the new AndEX Pie release is comes with the same features as Android-x86 9.0 Pie, as well as numerous other pre-installed applications.

Among these, there’s the GAPPS (Google Apps) package that include various Google services like Google Play Store, as well as the Brave web browser Aptoide package manager, Root Explorer file manager, Spotify music player, and Clash of Clans and Angry Birds games.

“Google Play Store works very well in this build of AndEX Pie. I’ve also included one extra app store – Aptoide App Manager. Use Aptoide if you can’t find the app you’re looking for using Google Play Store,” said Arne Exton.

Also included in this new AndEX Pie build is the 3D Live Launcher as an alternative launcher that you can select during the first run. The 3D Live Launcher comes with a 3D wallpaper and promises to boost your Android experience with 25 percent.

Arne Exton reports that his AndEX Pie system can run live or be installed on your PC. It supports a wide range of laptops and some desktop computers from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic, Samsung, Thinkpad, and Toshiba, as well as VirtualBox and VMware.

Under the hood, AndEX Pie is using the Linux 4.19.105 kernel. Some things however don’t work, such as Bluetooth and some apps like Netflix. If you want to try AndEX Pie, you’ll have to buy it from developer’s website for $9 USD. If you already purchased AndEX, you can download this version for free.