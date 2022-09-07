Blender 3.3 LTS Officially Released with New Hair Workflow, Support for Intel Arc Graphics

The Blender Foundation released today Blender 3.3 as the latest stable version of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D computer graphics software.

Blender 3.3 is here exactly three months after Blender 3.2 and brings a lot of changes, starting with support for Intel Arc graphics, which require Linux Intel driver 22.26.23570 or newer, AMD GPU Rendering for Vega graphics cards, such as Radeon VII, Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon Pro WX 910, on Linux, a new Filmic sRGB colorspace for images, as well as a new hair workflow using a new curves object.

The Blender UI has been updated with text fields that show candidates in more situations, always-visible scrollbars, improved layout of File Browser UI settings in the Preferences, as well as improved performance of the View Layer and Library Overrides display modes.

This release implements an “Image from Plane Marker” operator that creates or updates image data-block from pixels seen by the plane marker, implements motion tracking data pre-fill for compositor nodes, adds mask blending factor for combined overlay and a mask spline visibility overlay option, adds a filter method to strip transform, and adds a new retiming system to the Sequencer.

The Timeline and Dopesheet editors have been updated in Blender 3.3 to display Grease Pencil keyframes, as well as the Action mode of the Dopesheet, which now shows the Action’s active custom properties.

The Grease Pencil received Material selection menu using the U key in Sculpt mode, a new Noise modifier parameter that lets you define when the randomized noise pattern changes and change the noise in keyframes, a new Ping Pong mode for the Time Offset modifier, as well as a bunch of new LineArt functionality, including new Shadow and Light Contour calculation, new Silhouette functionality, and intersection priority.

Blender 3.3 also adds new features to the modeling area, including a new property in the Shade Smooth operator to enable Auto Smooth, a new snapping method that snaps transformed geometry to Nearest Face, improved UV quality and workflow, and the ability to use the surface deform modifier when the target mesh increases the number of vertices.

Support for packing UDIM texture sets into .blend files is now supported in the new Blender release, which adds an operator to duplicate the active color attribute layer, adds an elastic mode to the transform tools, adds new icons for the trimming tools, and significantly improves the drawing performance when sculpting with EEVEE enabled.

Among other noteworthy changes, Blender 3.3 improves the performance of the software when importing Alembic, OBJ, or USD files that contain massive amounts of objects, adds support for presets to the export operator, adds support for importing and exporting .obj vertex colors, and adds an experimental STL (.stl) importer written in C++ that’s up to 8x faster than the Python one.

You can download Blender 3.3 right now from the official website. This is an LTS (Long-Term Support) release that will be supported with maintenance updates for the next 2 years as part of the Blender LTS program.

