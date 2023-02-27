Canonical Partners with Intel to Support 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs on Ubuntu

Canonical informs 9to5Linux today about a partnership with Intel to support the 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost hardware platform family in an Open RAN architecture on Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS systems with the real-time kernel.

After announcing the general availability of Ubuntu Pro and the real-time Ubuntu kernel for its long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, Canonical now says that it fully supports Intel’s innovative new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost hardware platform family.

Canonical says that this will unlock the potential of open-source software for mobile network operators who want to build modern, scalable, power-efficient, and cost-effective 5G networks, as well as ensure 6G network readiness and also enable the deployment of innovative new services thanks to the implementation of a virtualized Open RAN architecture.

“The early availability of Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS with real-time kernel compatible with the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost is a continuation of Canonical’s commitment to supporting Intel’s network and edge innovations, which also includes FlexRAN reference software,” says Arno van Huyssteen, CTO Communications Service Providers at Canonical. “Ubuntu Pro 22.04 LTS with real-time kernel was engineered to enable unrivaled performance and efficiency for Communications Service Providers. We’re delighted to work with our OpenRAN ecosystem partners like Intel to continue delivering this capability to the industry.”

Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors promise up to twice the capacity of the previous generation at the same power envelope for vRAN workloads, as well as up to 20% additional compute power savings due to the integration of vRAN acceleration.

According to Canonical, their Ubuntu real-time kernel is fully optimized for 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost and meets the 5G real-time performance requirements of mobile network operators. Canonical has validated Ubuntu on Dell and HPE platforms to offer reliable, high-speed connectivity for 5G radio networks.

Image credits: Canonical

