Debian-Based SparkyLinux 5.10.1 Brings Latest Buster Updates

SparkyLinux 5.10.1 has been released today as the latest, most up to date stable live and installation media of this desktop-oriented Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, SparkyLinux 5.10.1 is here as a minor update to the SparkyLinux 5.10 “Nibiru” series, which was released in mid-January 2020 with Linux kernel 4.19.67 and Firefox ESR as default web browser instead of Chromium.

New in this release is a SparkyLinux repository public key, which the developers added to avoid any issues that might occur during a fresh installation of the distribution, or when upgrading SparkyLinux after the first boot.

Of course, all the core components and packages have been updated, based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” stable software repositories as of February 4th, 2020, to offer users an up-to-date install media.

However, existing SparkyLinux 5.10 users don’t need to download the new ISO images to keep their installations up to date. But, due to a recent server migration, they need to install the new SparkyLinux public key using the commands below.

wget -O - https://repo.sparkylinux.org/sparky.gpg.key | sudo apt-key add -

Please keep in mind NOT to remove the older key from the system. After that, you can upgrade your installations using the System Upgrade utility or the commands below.

sudo apt update

sudo apt full-upgrade

If you want to give SparkyLinux a try or deploy the latest version on new computers, you can download SparkyLinux 5.10.1 right now from the official website using the link below.

SparkyLinux 5.10.1 is available in four different flavors with Xfce, LXQt, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text-mode) for 64-bit systems, as well as MinimalGUI (Openbox) and MinimalCLI (text-mode) for ARMhf architectures.