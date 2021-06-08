GNOME 40.2 Released with Better Flatpak Support, Improved Screencasting, and More

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 40.2 as the second minor point release to the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment series.

While there wasn’t an official release for GNOME 40.1, the GNOME 40.2 update is now available, rolling out soon to most GNU/Linux distributions, and comes with lots of fixes and improvements for your favorite apps, as well as general performance enhancements.

Highlights include improved touch interaction of app grid actions, screencastsing improvements on fractional scaling, improved workspace placeholder in Activities Overview’s minimap, improved fingerprint authentication, support for animated backgrounds set via the wallpaper portal, and better performance during Night Light transition on NVIDIA GPUs.

It also brings support for the met.no weather forecast provider in GNOME Calendar, the ability for the SMART attributes view in GNOME Disks to expand vertically, the ability for GNOME Settings Daemon to read /dev/rfkill on newer kernels, and the ability to report real battery percentage when full.

GNOME Software received quite some attention during this cycle, and it now comes with better support for Flatpak apps, including improved error reporting when low on disk space and when applying changes from the command-line, improved automatic download of pending updates, faster search queries by over 40%, improved featured apps carousel contrast for Steam, and many bug fixes as detailed in the changelog.

Among other noteworthy changes, the GNOME 40.2 update brings 5G cellular status and Night Light legibility to the Adwaita icon theme, fixes for memory leaks and corruption in the Epiphany web browser, as well as support for RAR v5 comic archives and two new shell shortcuts in the Evince document viewer.

In addition, this point release fixes a 100% CPU issue in the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen, a high CPU consumption issue in the Gedit text editor when a folder with content is deleted, a memory leak in the timezone monitoring code in GNOME Calendar, and many updated translations.

As I mentioned before, the GNOME 40.2 update will be rolling out to most popular GNU/Linux distributions, especially rolling release, in the coming days and weeks, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all time to receive the newest software and enjoy the improvements that the GNOME devs implemented so far.

The GNOME Project encourages all Linux OS vendors who ship GNOME 40 to update as soon as possible.

Last updated 1 day ago