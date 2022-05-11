Hands-On with Fedora Media Writer 5.0: New Qt6 UI, Fedora Kinoite Support, and More

Fedora Media Writer 5.0 is now available as part of the Fedora Linux 36 release and it’s a major update to Fedora Linux’s official ISO flashing utility that boasts a new user interface and new features.

Written entirely in Qt 6, the Fedora Media Writer 5.0 utility, which ships pre-installed with the Fedora Linux 36 release, comes with a completely revamped UI that makes it a lot easier for users to try the different Fedora Linux editions, as well as to write your favorite Fedora Linux spin a lot faster on a USB stick.

The new UI comes with support for libadwaita to offer users a modern interface with support for dark styles on Linux systems, as well as support for native styles on macOS and Windows systems. Yes, in case you weren’t aware, Fedora Media Writer can even run on macOS and Windows to make your migration to Linux easier!

Fedora Media Writer 5.0’s new user interface has been written with usability in mind. The startup screen no longer features the latest Fedora Linux releases like in the previous releases, but instead it lets you choose between automatically downloading the official Fedora Linux ISOs or selecting a local ISO image to write on a USB flash drive.

Fedora Media Writer 4 Fedora Media Writer 5

If you choose the “Download automatically” option, you’ll now be able to select any official Fedora Linux flavor you want with ease, including Fedora Workstation, Fedora Server, Fedora IoT, Fedora Silverblue, Fedora Kinoite, as well as all the Fedora Spins like KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, MATE, SoaS, and i3, and the Fedora Labs spins like Astronomy, Design Suite, Jam, Games, Python Classroom, Robotics Suite, Scientific, and Security Lab.

On the last screen, Fedora Media Writer 5.0 lets you choose between different available versions (e.g. 36, 35, or 34), as well as architectures (e.g. Intel/AMD 64, AArch64 (ARM64), or ARM v7 (if supported)). There’s also an option to delete the downloaded ISO after it was successfully written to the USB flash drive.

Last but not least, the Fedora Media Writer 5.0 release promises improved USB drive restoration on Windows systems.

You can download Fedora Media Writer 5.0 right now from Fedora Linux’s repositories on supported releases, from its GitHub page for macOS and Windows systems, as well as from Flathub as a Flatpak app for other GNU/Linux distributions. Of course, Fedora Linux 36 users will find it in the default software selection if they update their installations today!

Last updated 3 days ago