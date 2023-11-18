Inkscape 1.3.1 Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes and Two New Features

Inkscape 1.3.1 has been released today as the first major update to the Inkscape 1.3 series of this open-source vector graphics editor that happens to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Inkscape 1.3.1 is here almost four months after Inkscape 1.3 and adds two new features, namely an option to disable snapping to grid lines and the ability to split text into its letters (characters) while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact.

This release also improves the Shape Builder tool introduced in Inkscape 1.3 with the ability to create an appropriate number of nodes, improves handle visibility with dark desk colors, improves the conversion of text objects to a path, and improves the opening and importing of PDF files that didn’t work with Inkscape 1.3.

The activating of a layer in the Layers dialog has been improved as well in Inkscape 1.3.1 so you won’t have to double-click to enter the layer on the canvas to be able to work in it. In addition, the Layers dialog no longer supports auto-expanding of layers when you only activate a layer, and better handles deletion and moving of layers.

But Inkscape 1.3.1 is mostly a bugfix release that addresses numerous issues found in the Inkscape 1.3 release, improving various functionalities like the Page tool’s size field refusing to be edited, right-clicking on a selected object to apply the changes, or searching for English terms for Live Path Effects when using non-English languages.

Check out the release notes for more details about the changes included in this release. Meanwhile, you can download Inkscape 1.3.1 right now from the official website as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

