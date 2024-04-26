GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing various improvements and bug fixes.

GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

However, you’ll still need to wait for a new NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver release that supports explicit sync. On the other hand, Mutter 46.1 also improves support for hybrid graphics by fixing several secondary GPU acceleration issues with the NVIDIA graphics driver, and fixes input lag on X11 with NVIDIA hardware.

On top of that, the Mutter 46.1 release improves the Night Light feature on displays without EDID, improves support for some Xwayland clients, fixes the initial suspended state, and addresses various other bugs and crashes.

GNOME Shell has been updated as well in GNOME 46.1 to improve the notification of conflicting sessions, add a shift level to the Korean on-screen keyboard layout, fix markup support in notifications, address a couple of issues in the Extensions app, and also fix some smaller bugs.

GNOME’s Nautilus (Files) file manager received fixes for some bugs as well to enable users to create archives with the Enter key on the “Compress” dialog, correctly move the focus when an item is removed, and optimize the overall view performance.

Moreover, Nautilus 46.1 prevents a crash when compressing a file and a folder, no longer shows banners in global search, preserves permissions when copying from read-only filesystems, and disables non-working global search from the “Other Locations” view.

Other than that, GNOME 46.1 updates the GNOME Maps app to fix an issue with the current location marker not moving when updating the location, as well as the GNOME Text Editor app to remove the DBusActicatable=true parameter from the .desktop file, which fixes an issue where you could spawn Text Editor via D-Bus and not have the session restored at startup.

The Orca 46.1 screen reader is included as well in this release with fixes for an issue that caused flat review clicking to fail in some GTK apps, a regression in the SayAll during page load, a crash in Pidgin IM, a hang when “where am I” was used immediately after loading the pages of a large document, and presentation of new radio button groups.

Last but not least, the Loupe image viewer has been updated to version 46.2, a release that fixes the fill-space option not being applied when changing the orientation in Print Preview, an issue that prevented PNG images from being displayed when browsing SMB shares, blurry fractional scaling, an issue that prevented exposure times above 0.5 seconds from being displayed correctly in the Properties dialog, and an issue where the page orientation from the Print Preview dialog wasn’t honored for the actual print.

GNOME Control Center 46.1 updates the Network panel to add stable-ssid support for cloned-mac, the Privacy panel to fix the opening of Help pages while viewing Privacy settings, the Sharing panel to automatically hide it when Rygel and gnome-user-share aren’t installed, and the Wacom panel to check for the right output connector name.

Moreover, the System panel improves the capacity of generated passwords in Remote Desktop settings and no longer shows the auto-timezone setting when location services are unavailable, the Display panel received a fix for a crash that occurred when pressing the Esc key in the display settings, and the Accessibility panel improves the accessibility of “Typing” settings sliders.

Also updated in GNOME 46.1 is the GNOME Remote Desktop server to run on Big Endian and prevent a crash that occurs when there are no user sessions, as well as xdg-desktop-portal-gnome with various fixes to the ScreenCast portal dialog. For more details, check out the changelog on the release announcement page.

GNOME 46.1 will soon make its way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, especially if you’re using rolling-release distros like Arch Linux or openSUSE Tumbleweed, so make sure that you keep your installations up to date at all times if you use the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment series.

