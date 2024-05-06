KeePassXC 2.7.8 Improves Bitwarden 1PUX Password Import and Passkey Support

KeePassXC 2.7.8 open-source, cross-platform, and free password manager was released today as a new maintenance update in the 2.7 series bringing various improvements and fixing multiple bugs.

KeePassXC 2.7.8 is here almost two months after KeePassXC 2.7.7, which introduced support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords, as well as Passkey support. The new release improves the importing of Bitwarden passwords in the 1PUX format and also adds support for organization collections.

Passkey support has been improved as well in this release with support for NFC and USB transports, the ability to register Passkeys to existing entries, support for passing extension JSON data to the password browser, and the ability to display a warning about unencrypted data before exporting a Passkey.

There are also some UI enhancements in KeePassXC 2.7.8, such as a new setting to hide the menubar, a per-database auto-save delay setting, a keyboard shortcut ( CTRL+J ) for displaying the help of the search panel, new keyboard shortcuts ( Ctrl+Shift+PgUp/PgDown ) for group switching, and the ability to configure the password strength check for the database password.

For Linux users, this release changes the hotkey sequence used for {CLEARFIELD} Auto-Type, while for Windows users it improves DACL memory access protection. The SSH Agent has also been improved to prevent it from using entries from the recycle bin, and KeePassXC now shows the advanced settings checkbox only for settings that have them.

Other than that, KeePassXC 2.7.8 removes the obsolete setting for requiring repeated password entry, improves AppImage and Flatpak support, fixes clearing of the clipboard on Wayland, prevents the merging of global custom data when merging a password database, and improves StrongBox compatibility.

Last but not least, starting with this release, KeePassXC performs group sorting only when the group view is in focus, no longer shows decimals for attachment sizes in Bytes, and no longer overrides the monospace font size.

Several crashes and bugs have also been addressed in this release, so check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details. From the same page, you can download KeePassXC 2.7.8 as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

