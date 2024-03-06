KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS Fixes Flatpak Support in Discover, Plasma Wayland

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.11 as a bugfix update for the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series addressing various bugs and issues.

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS comes three months after KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS and fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite managed when using the Plasma Wayland session, as well as another KWin crash that could occur when the screen arrangement changed on the X11 session.

It also fixes an issue that could cause your monitor’s screen to turn black with only a movable cursor on it after switching from a virtual terminal to another and using certain GPUs, and improves support for laptops with backlit keyboards by correctly restoring the brightness level when closing and opening the lid.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS adds support for clipboard content saved in Klipper to sandboxed apps using the portal system allowing you to paste files into these apps, improves the Weather widget to properly refresh wind speed in forecasts provided by EnvCan, and lets you change the Address, Name Style, Paper Size, or Phone Numbers settings in the Region & Language page in System Settings.

Also improved in this update is the Plasma Browser Integration, Flatpak support in the Plasma Discover package manager by fixing the prompt for deleting the data of an uninstalled app, improves notifications, fixes ostree container support in the Plasma Discover package manager, and fixes several other KWin bugs.

For more details, check out the changelog on the official website. Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the 5.27.11 packages and update your installations as soon as possible.

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 also appears to be the last update to the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, but if any critical bugs occur, new maintenance updates might be released until the latest KDE Plasma 6 series becomes widely adopted among GNU/Linux distributions.

Last updated 3 hours ago