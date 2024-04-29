9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024

The 185th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 28th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
This week we got a lot of awesome news, starting with the release of the highly anticipated Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating systems, and continuing with major QEMU, GNOME, Audacity, and EndeavourOS releases.
On top of that, Slimbook launched new Linux laptops powered by Fedora Linux 40 and I take a first look at the Ubuntu Lomiri flavor. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 28th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Audacity 3.5 arrives with cloud saving, beat detection, pitch shifting, and more
- Linux firmware updater fwupd 1.9.17 adds support for more Asus and Realtek devices
- Tails 6.2 anonymous Linux OS improves mitigation of Spectre v4 vulnerability
- Fedora Linux 40 officially released with Linux kernel 6.8, GNOME 46, and more
- Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
- EndeavourOS Gemini lands with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment
- QEMU 9.0 is out with Raspberry Pi 4 support, LoongArch KVM acceleration
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ is now available for download with GNOME 46
- Here’s what’s new in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) official flavors
- First Look: Ubuntu Lomiri – Ubuntu Touch’s Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC
- GNOME 46.1 desktop environment arrives with explicit GPU sync support
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Red Hat extends Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 support by up to 4 years
- Debian Project Leader Elections 2024: Andreas Tille named Debian Project Leader
Linux distributions released this week
- Garuda Linux 240428 Dr460nized (KDE Plasma)
- Garuda Linux 240428 Dr460nized-Gaming
- Garuda Linux 240428 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 240428 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 240428 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 240428 KDE-Lite
- Garuda Linux 240428 Hyprland
- Garuda Linux 240428 Sway
- Garuda Linux 240428 i3
- Voyager Live 24.04
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 24.04 LTS
- Kubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Xubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Lubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Edubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Unity 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 24.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 24.04 LTS
- KDE neon 20240425
- Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.2
- MakuluLinux 2024-04-22
- EndeavourOS 2024.04.20 Gemini
- Snal Linux 1.32
- Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
- Fedora Linux 40 KDE
- Fedora Linux 40 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 40 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 40 MATE/Compiz
- Fedora Linux 40 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 40 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 40 i3
- Fedora Linux 40 Sway
- Fedora Linux 40 SoaS
- Fedora Linux 40 Budgie
- Fedora Linux 40 Silverblue
- Fedora Linux 40 Kinoite
- Fedora Linux 40 Sway Atomic
- Fedora Linux 40 Budgie Atomic
- Fedora Linux 40 Astronomy
- Fedora Linux 40 Scientific
- Fedora Linux 40 Games
- Fedora Linux 40 Security
- Fedora Linux 40 Server
- Tails 6.2
- GnoppixNG 22.4.16
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- MKVToolNix 84.0
- Shotcut 24.04
- KiCad 8.0.2
- ncurses 6.5
- Linux kernel 6.8.8
- Linux kernel 6.6.29 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.88 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.157 LTS
- CUPS 2.4.8
- NVIDIA 550.78
- Mozilla Thunderbird 125.0
- Chromium 124.0.6367.78
- Mesa 24.0.6
- MAME 0.265
- Audacity 3.5.1
- systemd 255.5
- DNF 4.20.0
- QEMU 9.0
- nginx 1.26.0
- fwupd 1.9.18
- Ruby 3.3.1
- Nmap 7.95
- Docker 26.1.0
- Mozilla Firefox 125.0.2
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
