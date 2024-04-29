9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024

The 185th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 28th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

This week we got a lot of awesome news, starting with the release of the highly anticipated Fedora Linux 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS operating systems, and continuing with major QEMU, GNOME, Audacity, and EndeavourOS releases.

On top of that, Slimbook launched new Linux laptops powered by Fedora Linux 40 and I take a first look at the Ubuntu Lomiri flavor. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 28th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

