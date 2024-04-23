Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation

Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the Fedora Project announced today the launch of the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops as the first portable computers to ship with the latest Fedora Linux 40 release pre-installed.

Featuring a smooth black Magnesium chassis, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processors with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, Intel Iris Xe G7 graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics.

The Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are available in two variants, with 14-inch and 16-inch anti-glare LTPS displays with 2880x1800px and WQXGA 2560x1600px resolutions, 400 cd/m2 maximum brightness, 100% sRGB, 1500:1 contrast, 90 Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Fedora-powered Linux laptops also feature two non-soldered DDR5 slots at 5200 MHz for up to 64GB RAM, two NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 slots for up to 8TB SSD storage with RAID 0/1 support, a 1080 FullHD webcam with dual stereo microphones, a US ANSI keyboard layout, and an IR webcam for dedicated facial biometric detection.

Connectivity-wise, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops feature two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port with Displayport 1.4 output, a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port with Displayport 1.4a and Power Delivery output, a HDMI 2.1 port, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 wireless, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm combo jack for headphones and microphone.

As expected, the laptops come pre-installed with the latest Fedora Linux 40 Workstation release featuring the GNOME 46 desktop environment. It also comes with the latest Nouveau drivers to give users a much better out-of-the-box experience with the dedicated NVIDIA GPU on the 16-inch model.

“Slimbook is dedicated to supporting open-source initiatives. As part of that, 3% of the proceeds from each Slimbook Fedora unit sold will continue to be donated to the GNOME Foundation,” reads the announcement . “Besides that, there is also the Fedora contributor discount which gives you an additional €100 off! Additionally, Slimbook offers a €150 discount for everyone on last year’s model.”

You can configure and purchase the new Slimbook Fedora laptops right now from Slimbook’s online store. The price starts from 1,399.00 € (~1,500 USD) for the 14-inch model featuring 16GB RAM and 250GB NVMe storage.

Image credits: Slimbook (edited by Marius Nestor)

