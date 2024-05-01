GNU nano 8.0 Released with New Options and Various Improvements

GNU nano 8.0 command line text editor for Unix-like operating systems is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features and various improvements.

Highlights of GNU nano 8.0 include:

By default ^F is bound to starting a forward search, and ^B to starting a backward search, while M-F and M-B repeat the search in the corresponding direction. (See the documentation if you want the old bindings back.)

Command-line option –modernbindings (-/) makes ^Q quit, ^X cut, ^C copy, ^V paste, ^Z undo, ^Y redo, ^O open a file, ^W write a file, ^R replace, ^G find again, ^D find again backwards, ^A set the mark, ^T jump to a line, ^P show the position, and ^E execute.

Above modern bindings are activated also when the name of nano’s executable (or a symlink to it) starts with the letter “e”.

To open a file at a certain line number, one can now use also nano filename:number, besides nano +number filename.

<Alt+Home> and <Alt+End> put the cursor on the first and last row in the viewport, while retaining the horizontal position.

When the three digits in an #RGB color code are all the same, the code is mapped to the xterm grey scale, giving access to fourteen levels of grey instead of just four.

For easier access, M-” is bound to placing/removing an anchor, and M-‘ to jumping to the next anchor.

Whenever an error occurs, the keystroke buffer is cleared, thus stopping the execution of a macro or a string bind.

The mousewheel scrolls the viewport instead of moving the cursor.

GNU nano 8.0 is available for download right now from the official website if you fancy compiling it from sources. If that’s not your cup of tea, you will have to wait for the new release to arrive in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

