LibreOffice 24.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 79 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.3 as the third point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 70 bugs.

Coming a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update, LibreOffice 24.2.3 is here to address more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series, thus improving its overall stability and reliability.

In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update addresses a total of 79 bugs. Details about these bugs are available in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. You can download the binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions right from the official website.

Those of you who have LibreOffice 24.2 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, will have to wait until the 24.2.3 release arrives there and perform a normal update of your system.

LibreOffice 24.2 was released on January 31st, 2024. It introduced major changes such as a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with the MS Office suite of apps.

LibreOffice 24.2 will be supported with seven maintenance updates until November 30th, 2024. The next point release, LibreOffice 24.2.4, is planned for early June 2024. Meanwhile, all LibreOffice 24.2 users are urged to update to the new point release as soon as possible.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, they recommend the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

