LibreOffice 24.2.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 70 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.2 as the second point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 70 bugs.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 24.2.1, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series.

In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses a total of 77 bugs, which improves the overall quality and interoperability for individual productivity of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite. Details about these bugs are available in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 24.2 was released on January 31st, 2024. It introduced major changes such as a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with the MS Office suite of apps.

The LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series will be supported with seven maintenance updates until its end of supported live later this year on November 30th. The next point release, LibreOffice 24.2.3, is planned for the end of April or early May 2024.

However, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite to power users and technology enthusiasts. For production systems, The Document Foundation still recommends using the LibreOffice 7.6 series, which was also updated today, to LibreOffice 7.6.6, fixing a total of 33 bugs.

Both LibreOffice 24.2.2 and LibreOffice 7.6.6 updates are available for download right from the official website, where you’ll find binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions packaged by The Document Foundation.

System integrators or those who want to compile LibreOffice from sources will also find the source tarball. If you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, you should wait for the new versions to arrive there to update.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, they recommend the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

