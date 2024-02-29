LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.2.1 as the first point release to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series fixing more than 100 bugs.

LibreOffice 24.2.1 is here a month after the launch of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite, which introduced major changes like a new calendar-based version numbering scheme, new security and accessibility features, as well as improved interoperability with MS Office.

In LibreOffice 24.2.1, the Document Foundation fixes a total of 102 bugs across all core components of the office suite to provide those who already upgraded to the latest LibreOffice 24.2 release with improved stability and robustness. Details about these bugs are available in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

LibreOffice 24.2.1 is available for download right from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions packaged by The Document Foundation. You will also find the source tarball if you’re a system integrator or you want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

Those of you who have LibreOffice 24.2 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, will have to wait until the 24.2.1 packages arrive there and then perform a normal update of your installations.

The LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until it reaches its end of supported live on November 30th, 2024. The next point release, LibreOffice 24.2.2, is planned for the end of March 2024.

For now, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite only to power users and technology enthusiasts. For production systems, they still recommend using the LibreOffice 7.6 series, which was updated last week to LibreOffice 7.6.5.

Once again, The Document Foundation reminds us all that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

Last updated 14 hours ago