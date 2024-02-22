LibreOffice 7.6.5 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 90 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 7.6 open-source, cross-platform, and free office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.6.5 is here more than two months after LibreOffice 7.6.4 update as yet another update that beefs up the stability, reliability, and security of the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series for productivity environments.

In numbers, this update addresses a total of 94 bugs across all of LibreOffice’s components, which means that it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users. Check out the RC1 and RC2 changelogs for details about the bug fixes included in this release.

LibreOffice 7.6.5 is available for download right from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions packaged by The Document Foundation. You will also find the source tarball if you’re a system integrator or you want to compile LibreOffice from sources.

If you have LibreOffice 7.6 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution, you will have to wait until the LibreOffice 7.6.5 update arrives there to update your installations.

LibreOffice 7.6 was released on August 21st, 2023, and it will be supported with a total of seven maintenance updates until June 12th, 2024. The next point release, LibreOffice 7.6.6, is planned for the end of March 2024.

If you want to enjoy newer features in the LibreOffice office suite, you should consider upgrading your installations to the latest release, LibreOffice 24.2, which is also available for download from the official website.

The first point release for the LibreOffice 24.2 series should arrive next week as LibreOffice 24.2.1 in an attempt to make the office suite more stable and reliable for productivity environments.

Once LibreOffice 7.6 reaches the end of its supported life in mid-June, The Document Foundation will recommend users to upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2 for production use. Until then, LibreOffice 24.2 is only recommended for power users and technology enthusiasts.

Last updated 3 hours ago