LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability for download of LibreOffice 7.6.4 as the fourth maintenance update in the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source office suite series.

Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Also today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.5.9 as the last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series, which reached end of life on November 30th, 2023. The update only addresses two bugs, but, at this point, you should already have upgraded to LibreOffice 7.6.

Both LibreOffice 7.6.4 and LibreOffice 7.5.9 are available for download from the official website as binaries for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, as well as source tarballs. The DEB and RPM binary installers are packaged by The Document Foundation and should work on any Fedora/RHEL or Debian-based distributions.

The LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series will be supported until June 12th, 2024. The next planned update, LibreOffice 7.6.5, is currently scheduled for the last week of February 2024. On the other hand, the LibreOffice 7.5 series won’t receive any updates anymore, so you should upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 as soon as possible.

Once again, The Document Foundation reminds us all that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

