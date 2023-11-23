LibreOffice 7.6.3 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 110 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 7.6.3 as the third point release to the latest LibreOffice 7.6 open-source and free office suite series.

Coming almost a month after LibreOffice 7.6.2, the LibreOffice 7.6.3 update is here with another layer of bug and security fixes in an attempt to beef up the stability, reliability, and security of the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series.

In numbers, LibreOffice 7.6.3 brings more than 100 bug fixes. According to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs, this update includes a total of 116 fixes, which means that it’s highly recommended to all LibreOffice 7.6 users.

LibreOffice 7.6.3 binaries for DEB or RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions are available for download right from the official website. These binary installers are packaged by The Document Foundation, and you will also find the source tarball available for download if you’re a system integrator or you want to compile from sources.

Those of you who have LibreOffice 7.6 installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution will have to wait until this update arrives there. Therefore, keep an eye on your distro’s stable repos and update your installations on a regular basis.

LibreOffice 7.6 was released on August 21st, 2023, with features like support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for document themes, the ability to import and export theme definitions for ODF and OOXML documents, as well as many improvements to font handling, especially for right-to-left scripts, CJK, and Asian alphabets.

The Document Foundation will support the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series until June 12th, 2024. The next planned update, LibreOffice 7.6.4, is currently scheduled for the first week of January 2024.

Once again, The Document Foundation reminds us all that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, supported by volunteers. For enterprise-class deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Also today, The Document Foundation released the LibreOffice Viewer app for Android devices in the Google Play Store. This app will let Android users view documents based on the standard ODF (Open Document Format) format, as well as the proprietary MS Office format.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

