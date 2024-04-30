TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 Laptop Arrives with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS and Radeon 780M

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Gen4 (4th generation) TUXEDO Pulse 14 laptop with an updated processor from the AMD Ryzen 7 8000 Series.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 is here about five and a half months after TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 introducing the 4 nm AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and the Radeon 780M graphics with 12 GPU cores and clock speeds of up to 2700 MHz.

The Zen 4 processor in TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 features a dedicated and significantly faster Ryzen AI engine that promises great energy efficiency and outstandingly low power consumption under low loads, which leads to longer battery life of up to 11 hours runtime on local video playback.

But TUXEDO Computers claims that the Linux laptop can run for up to 14 hours at minimum display brightness, without Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, without keyboard backlit, and in idle mode, or up to 9 hours at medium brightness with Wi-Fi, and doing only office work.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 comes with the same bright 3K LED-backlight matte display with 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 1500:1 contrast, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 180° opening angle, and 3K (2880×1800) resolution.

It also features up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM up to 6400 Mbps, which also leads to better battery life and more performance, up to 8TB M.2 2280 PCI Express 4.0 x4 SSD storage, backlit keyboard with TUX super-key, as well as an HD (720p) webcam with a built-in microphone.

Connectivity-wise, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen4 laptop features Wi-Fi 6 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, two 10 Gbps USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with DisplayPort 1.4a and Power Delivery, an HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP 2.2, two 5 Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm 2-in-1 audio jack.

The laptop is available for pre-order right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store from 1.249,00 EUR (~1,339 USD) for the base configuration featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon 780M graphics, 32 GB LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, and 500 GB Samsung PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

As expected from all of TUXEDO Computers’ laptops, it comes preinstalled with the in-house, Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS.

Image credits: TUXEDO Computers

Last updated 1 hour ago